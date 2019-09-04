Main Opposition Party Protests Justice Minister's Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has strongly denounced the appointment of Cho Kuk as justice minister.In a statement issued on Monday, the party’s senior spokesperson, Kim Myung-yeon, accused President Moon Jae-in of ignoring the people’s voice, pressuring the prosecution, and even trying to rule over the public by appointing Cho.Declaring dead the rule of law, the spokesperson said that history will judge the president’s abuse of power and warned that his party will not sit idly by.The party’s floor spokesperson Kim Hyun-ah called Cho’s appointment “a declaration of war against the public” and “the worst personnel decision” in the history of the country’s constitutional order.The party plans to hold outdoor rallies across the country to protest Cho’s appointment throughout the whole week, including during the Chuseok holiday.