Moon Questions Efficiency of Parliamentary Confirmation Hearings

President Moon Jae-in has raised the need to improve the parliamentary confirmation process, saying the current system is becoming a stumbling block to selecting talented people and uniting the country.Moon’s remarks were made on Monday while he presented certificates of appointment to seven newly appointed ministerial-level officials, including Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who was appointed earlier in the day despite allegations of impropriety surrounding him and his family and vocal criticism from opposition parties.Moon said that though there were seven ministerial nominees in the latest reshuffle, the National Assembly managed to deliver him a confirmation hearing report on only one of them, the new agriculture minister Kim Hyun-soo.Noting that he has faced many problems in appointing nominees, in particular reform-minded ones, since the launch of his administration, he said the parliamentary confirmation process is not working as intended.Before embarking on his three-nation tour to Southeast Asia last week, Moon also complained that confirmation hearings are being politicized, making it more difficult to recruit talented people.