Inter-Korea

JCS: N. Korea Fires 2 Unidentified Projectiles into East Sea

Write: 2019-09-10 07:38:01Update: 2019-09-10 10:43:43

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired two unidentified short-range projectiles into the East Sea on Tuesday morning from an inland area of South Pyongan Province. 

The JCS said the projectiles were launched at 6:53 a.m. and 7:12 a.m., respectively, and flew a maximum of 330 kilometers.

It added that the South Korean military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches, while maintaining a readiness posture.

The presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council session on Tuesday following the launches, presided over by National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong.

Tuesday's launches represent the tenth time North Korea has tested ballistic missiles or other projectiles this year and the first such weapons test since August 24.

The firing comes less than a day after the North offered to resume nuclear talks with the U.S.
