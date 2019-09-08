N. Korea Offers to Resume Talks with US in Late September

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Monday that it is willing to resume denuclearization talks with the United States in late September but that Washington must come to the negotiating table with new proposals.North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui made the announcement in a statement carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency.Choe said that North Korea is willing to sit down with the U.S. for comprehensive discussions in late September at a time and place agreed upon by the two sides.The vice minister added she wants to believe that the U.S. will bring a proposal that serves the interests of both sides and is acceptable to the North.Choe said that she believes the U.S. has had sufficient time to find a "new way of calculation" that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for in a speech in April.She warned that if the U.S. again “toys with an old scenario” during the next round of bilateral working-level talks, a deal between the two sides may come to an end.