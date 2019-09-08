All 4 Koreans Rescued from Capsized Cargo Ship off US Coast

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Coast Guard said all four South Korean crew members trapped inside a capsized vessel off the U.S. east coast were rescued on Monday.The Coast Guard announced the safe rescue of all four at around 6 p.m. Monday via Twitter, saying that rescue crews have extracted the final crew member of the Golden Ray safely. It added that operations will now shift fully to environmental protection, removing the vessel and resuming commerce.News of the rescue came some 40 hours after the Golden Ray cargo vessel flipped onto its side as it left the Port of Brunswick, Georgia, on Sunday.Earlier on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the four crew members were alive and rescued three of them first. The final crew member, who was in the engineering compartment, was safely rescued later.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said that the four Koreans are in relatively good condition and were taken to a hospital for emergency medical care.