Int'l Red Cross Providing Emergency Aid to Typhoon-hit N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Red Cross said it is providing emergency aid to North Korea after the country was hit by Typhoon Lingling over the weekend.The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) tweeted on Monday that Typhoon Lingling left five people dead and damaged about 450 households.It added its teams are currently assessing damages and needs in the affected North Korean villages and distributing tarpaulins, quilts, shelter tools, hygiene kits and kitchen supplies to affected families. The IFRC added that a swift distribution is possible as it has kept the supplies in storage facilities across the North.The IFRC earlier set aside 56-thousand Swiss francs or 67 million won for emergency aid to be provided to the North before Lingling made landfall.