Japan: N. Korea's Projectiles Did Not Reach Japan's Territory

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan reportedly said on Tuesday that there was no confirmation of any ballistic missile entering Japanese territory and that there was no immediate threat to national security.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Tokyo said it determined the projectiles fired by North Korea on Tuesday did not land in Japan's territory or exclusive economic zone.NHK and Kyodo News quickly reported the North's latest firing and responses by the Japanese government.Kyodo said that the launches, which could have violated UN resolutions banning North Korea from using ballistic missile technology, came less than a day after Pyongyang signaled a willingness to restart stalled denuclearization negotiations with the United States.