Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.62%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-53 points, or point-62 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-32-point-08.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing two-point-52 points, or point-40 percent, to close at 623-point-25 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-193-point-three won.