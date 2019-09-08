Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.62%

Write: 2019-09-10 15:49:12Update: 2019-09-10 15:50:53

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-53 points, or point-62 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-32-point-08.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing two-point-52 points, or point-40 percent, to close at 623-point-25 points.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-193-point-three won.
List

Editor's Pick