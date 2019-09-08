S. Korea's Political Parties Continue to Clash Over Cho's Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties are continuing to clash following the controversial appointment of Justice Minister Cho Kuk amid the prosecution's probe into allegations of various misconduct surrounding the minister's family.At a press conference on Tuesday, Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) criticized President Moon Jae-in for "declaring to take the path of dictatorship" by appointing Cho despite objections from the people.Hwang proposed an alliance of the opposition bloc, civic groups and citizens to expel Cho and to restore democracy in the country.Hwang also sought cooperation from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) after party floor leaders discussed ways to join efforts to submit a motion to dismiss the justice minister and to hold an inspection of the government.The LKP has already launched a campaign outside the National Assembly to denounce Cho's appointment and the BP plans to hold a candlelight rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza starting on Thursday, then every Saturday from next week.The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, criticized the opposition bloc for venting their frustration over Cho's appointment.