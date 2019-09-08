Top Office Relieved by Rescue of S. Korean Crew from Capsized Ship

The presidential office has expressed joy over the rescue of four South Korean crew members trapped inside a capsized vessel off the U.S. east coast.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung on Tuesday congratulated the families who restlessly waited for news of their loved ones' whereabouts.Ko said the top office was relieved to hear that all four have been rescued and she thanked the crew members for not giving up hope while trapped inside the ship for 41 hours.The spokesperson also expressed deep gratitude to the U.S. Coast Guard for its swift rescue operation, saying they were a life line for the crew members.The Golden Ray cargo ship, which was transporting passenger vehicles, tilted to one side and capsized near the Port of Brunswick in the U.S. state of Georgia on Sunday.