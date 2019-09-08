Police to Transfer 'Fast-Track' Cases Involving Lawmakers to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are expected to transfer to the prosecution this week a score of cases related to physical altercations involving 109 lawmakers over the passage of disputed fast-tracked bills earlier this year.The Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station said on Monday that all 18 cases will be forwarded to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday, under the command of the prosecution.Of the 18, 14 cases will be sent with neither an opinion of "indictment” nor "non-indictment," while the remaining four will be forwarded with an opinion of "non-indictment."Some 98 out of 109 lawmakers linked to the altercations were summoned for police questioning, and only 30 representing the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three representing the minor Justice Party appeared.None of the 59 representatives from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) responded to the police summons.In April, the DP and minor opposition parties fast-tracked a set of reform bills in parliament despite physical resistance from the LKP, after which rival parties lodged various complaints against one another.