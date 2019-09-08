Minister Cho Orders Formation of Task Force on Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Cho Kuk said Tuesday that he will not receive any reports about ongoing investigations into alleged impropriety surrounding himself and his family.Cho made the remarks while chairing his first staff meeting as justice minister, a post he assumed the previous day. He said he expects the investigation into charges involving his family to be conducted fairly in accordance with due procedures.According to the Justice Ministry, Cho also gave his first order of setting up a task force on reforming the prosecution. Calling prosecutorial reform the will of the people and a mission of our time, he said the task force will strive to have related reform bills pass the National Assembly.The team will be headed by the ministry's human rights chief Hwang Hee-seok. A senior prosecutor from the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office has also been dispatched to the ministry to join the reform drive.Minister Cho also visited the Seoul National Cemetery and attended a Cabinet meeting on his first full day in office.