Science Speaker Stresses Assembly's and Govt's Roles for Hydrogen Economy

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has addressed the need for the parliament to provide institutional and legislative support for the government’s hydrogen economy initiative.



Moon made the remark during the completion ceremony for a hydrogen charging station set up at the parliament house in Seoul on Tuesday.



He said although Hyundai Motor has the world’s leading technology in the field of fuel cell vehicles, the company will face challenges in competing in the global market without support, including from the government, to build related infrastructure.



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also sought assistance from lawmakers.



Stressing the importance of private investment in the sector, Lee called for bipartisan efforts to help activate the hydrogen economy, including passing eight related bills currently pending.



The prime minister said the hydrogen economy will also help solve energy- and environment-related problems while creating another growth engine for the nation.