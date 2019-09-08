Politics Two Opposition Parties to Take Joint Action for Justice Minister's Dismissal

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party have decided to join forces against the newly-appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk.



The floor leaders of the two opposition parties held a meeting on Tuesday and agreed to jointly push for a motion that will demand Cho’s dismissal as well as a parliamentary probe into a set of allegations surrounding the former senior presidential secretary and his family.



LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won told reporters that her party will seek a wider alliance with every lawmaker who opposed Cho’s appointment in order to pass the motion.



Regarding when the parties would move for a parliamentary inspection into the allegations of impropriety against Cho, she said more talks are needed.



The Bareunmirae's floor leader Oh Shin-hwan also hinted at the possibility of an alliance with other minor opposition parties or lawmakers who pursue “alternative politics” but ensured that they will take action after monitoring changing circumstances, including the prosecution's ongoing investigation into the justice minister's family.