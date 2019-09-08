Politics Seoul's New Science Minister Picks Tokyo's Export Curbs as Top Challenge

South Korea’s new science and technology minister says responding to Japan’s trade restrictions will be his top policy priority.



Speaking during his inauguration ceremony and later with reporters on Tuesday, newly-appointed Science and ICT Minister Choi Ki-young vowed timely efforts to enhance the country’s self-reliance on key industrial materials and components so that it would not be shaken by other countries.



Choi said specifically that his ministry will designate national labs and connect every key facility across the nation as a way of maximizing research capacity.



He also stressed the need to raise the practicality of related research by the industries, academies and think tanks and further commercialize research outcomes.