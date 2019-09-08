S. Korea Adds 452,000 Jobs in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 452-thousand jobs last month, the largest such growth in two years and five months.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people reached 27-point-358 million in August, up 452-thousand from a year earlier.The monthly on-year job growth marks the largest since March 2017, when it posted 463-thousand. The figure is also the largest for any August since 2014 when it posted 670-thousand.South Korea's jobless rate fell by one percentage point on-year to three percent in August, and the number of jobless people decreased to 858-thousand last month, down 275-thousand on-year. That's the largest drop in eight years and seven months.The country's employment rate came to 61-point-four percent, up point-five percentage point from a year earlier.