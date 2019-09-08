Pompeo Wishes Koreans Everywhere a Happy Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday wished South and North Koreans a "happy Chuseok holiday" on the occasion of the upcoming autumn festivity.Pompeo said in a statement that "On behalf of the United States government and its people, he would like to wish the people of South and North Korea, and Koreans around the world, a happy Chuseok holiday."He said during this time of homecoming and gift giving, of food and family, people are all reminded to pause and give thanks for the many blessings of this life.The top U.S. diplomat also spoke positively of the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. in his Chuseok greetings.He said we also take this time of contemplation to recognize the strength of the U.S. alliance with South Korea, which stands on a solid foundation of shared values of democracy, liberty and human rights, and shared interests in peace and prosperity.