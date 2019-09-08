Leading Economic Indicator for S. Korea Drops for 26th Straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

A leading index that gauges the direction of South Korea's economy fell for a record 26th consecutive month in July.According to data by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) on Wednesday, the country's composite leading indicator(CLI) stood at 98-point-79 in July, down point-08 point from a month earlier.South Korea's CLI dropped for 26 straight months since it reached 101-point-70 in May 2017. That's the longest losing streak since the compilation of related data started in January 1990.The OECD index gauges how the economy will fare six to nine months ahead and a reading above 100 means the economy is expanding, while a number below 100 means the economy is shrinking.South Korea's index figure has come in below the benchmark 100 for a year.