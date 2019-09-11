N. Korea Hints at Future Launches after Tuesday Weapons Test

Photo : KBS

Anchor: North Korea says it tested the previous day what it called a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher with leader Kim Jong-un overseeing the event. The revelation comes after the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch Tuesday. Analyzing photographs from the North, however, experts suggest the live-fire exercise may not have been so successful.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: North Korean state media on Wednesday publicized a weapons test conducted the previous day.[Sound bite: Korean Central Television (Sep. 11/Korean)]It said the so-called super-large multiple rocket launcher met its objective, setting the direction for the next stage of development for the new weapon system.[Sound bite: Korean Central Television (Sep. 11/Korean)]North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was cited as saying that the rocket launcher's combat capabilities and precision-guided capacities have now been confirmed.He then hinted at future live-fire drills, saying a multiple-round firing test should now complete the development.Shortly after the firing Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected two short-range projectiles soaring up and flying some 330 kilometers.Government sources in Seoul now say one of the two projectiles could have fallen inland, instead of striking a target point in the East Sea.After analyzing North Korean media photos of the launch tubes, weapons experts also pointed to the possibility that the North could have fired not two but three munitions.Further, unlike previous state-run news reports issued after a previous test of the launcher last month, reports this time did not specifically describe the latest test as successful.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.