Trump Dismisses Hawkish National Security Adviser Over 'Strong' Disagreements

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In an abrupt announcement on Twitter, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had dismissed his hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton, citing disagreements on foreign policy. South Korea is reportedly hoping that Bolton's departure will help accelerate negotiations to denuclearize North Korea.Choi You Sun reports.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he informed his National Security Adviser John Bolton the night before that "his services are no longer needed" at the White House.Trump said he and others in his administration "strongly disagreed" with many of Bolton's suggestions regarding Washington's foreign policies, adding he asked for and received Bolton's resignation.Trump said he will name a new national security adviser next week.Bolton, however, disputed Trump's account just minutes later, tweeting that he is the one that offered to resign on Monday night and that Trump had suggested they talk about it the following day.While Bolton's dismissal reportedly came as a surprise to many within the Trump administration, rumors of escalating strife between Trump and Bolton over policies have been circulating for months.Appointed Trump's third national security adviser in April of last year, the key neoconservative figure had previously served in the George W. Bush administration and holds hawkish stances regarding North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Venezuela.Trump and Bolton's differing views on North Korea were publicized in May when the then national security adviser said short-range ballistic missiles launched by Pyongyang that month violated UN Security Council resolutions. Trump said “I view it differently" in response.Negotiations led by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a peace deal with the Taliban, which Bolton opposed, became a catalyst for Bolton's departure following accusations by some in the administration that he leaked an internal discord on the matter to the media.Following Bolton's departure, South Korea is reportedly hoping for the U.S. and North Korea to accelerate denuclearization talks, especially after the North offered to resume dialogue in late September.Appearing on a local radio program on Wednesday, Jeong Se-hyun, the deputy chair of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, said Bolton's dismissal is expected to send a positive message to Pyongyang.U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman will serve in Bolton's stead until Trump announces his fourth national security adviser.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.