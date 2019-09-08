Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.84%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 17-point-12 points, or point-84 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-49-point-20.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-12 points, or one-point-14 percent, to close at 630-point-37 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-191 won.