S. Korea Defeats Turkmenistan in World Cup Qualifier

South Korea moved one step closer to qualifying for their tenth consecutive World Cup after the Taegeuk Warriors defeated Turkmenistan two-nil in their first World Cup qualifier of the year.South Korea, ranked 37th in the world by FIFA, met 132nd-ranked Turkmenistan at Kopetdag Stadium in Ashgabat on Tuesday for the first match in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.Coached by Paulo Bento, midfielder Na Sang-ho delivered the first goal at the 13 minute mark after teammate Lee Yong's cross from the right wing presented the opportunity after hitting the foot of Turkmen defender Mekan Saparow.At the 82nd minute, South Korean midfielder Jung Woo-young added a second-half insurance goal with a picture-perfect free kick from just outside the box.Tuesday's victory places South Korea second in Group H. The next group match will be against Sri Lanka at home on October tenth.In the other Group H match on Tuesday, North Korea defeated Sri Lanka one-nil in the latter's capital city of Colombo.North Korea now ranks first in the group with six points, following a two-nil win over Lebanon in Pyongyang last Thursday.