Seoul Vows Diplomatic Efforts to Help Resume N. Korea-US Talks

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s presidential office has vowed diplomatic efforts to help swiftly bring about the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The office made its intention known during a Wednesday meeting of the National Security Council(NSC)’s standing committee, with the top office noting Pyongyang’s announced willingness to resume nuclear negotiations with Washington later this month.Led by Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, the standing committee members also assessed President Moon Jae-in’s recent completion of his goal to visit all 10 ASEAN countries and discussed potential follow-up measures to further his so-called New Southern Policy.They also vowed to do their best to prepare to successfully host summit meetings between South Korea and ASEAN and South Korea and the countries of the Mekong River in Busan in November.