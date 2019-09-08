Envoys of S. Korea, China to Discuss N. Korean Nuke Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s top nuclear envoy will visit China on Thursday to discuss Pyongyang’s recent proposal to resume talks with Washington.According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will sit down with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui in Beijing to discuss bilateral cooperation on Korean Peninsula issues.Luo will reportedly soon be designated as China's top official envoy on the North Korea nuclear issue. He accompanied Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his trip to Pyongyang earlier this month.Lee is expected to be briefed on the outcome of the Chinese delegates’ latest visit to Pyongyang. The two officials will also likely discuss specific cooperation between Seoul and Beijing regarding working-level negotiations between the U.S. and the North that may resume by month's end.