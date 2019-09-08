Culture California Designates October 9th as 'Hangul Day'

The California State Legislature on Monday unanimously passed a bill designating “Hangul Day” as a way of recognizing the Korean American community’s contribution to the state.



According to State Assembly member Sharon Quirk-Silva on Wednesday, resolution ACR 109 designates October ninth as a day to acknowledge the importance of the Korean language and Korean Americans' influence in the U.S.



The resolution was proposed jointly by Quirk-Silva and two other assembly members, including Korean American Choi Seok-ho, and will take effect from this year.



According to Park Dong-woo, an assistant for Quirk-Silva, it is the first time that a minority group language has its own commemorative day in the U.S.



He said the day will help make the merits of the Korean language known to the world while instilling in young Korean Americans pride and identity as descendants of Korean heritage.



Some 50-thousand people in the U.S. are currently learning the Korean language.