Inter-Korea Seoul's Chief Nuclear Envoy Met with Senior Chinese Diplomat over Peninsula Issues

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says the country's chief nuclear envoy held talks with a senior Chinese diplomat over the situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula ahead of the expected resumption of nuclear dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.



The ministry said Friday that special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Lee Do-hoon met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui in Beijing on Thursday and discussed the overall issues in the region.



According to a release from the ministry, the two sides took note of the recent development that North Korea made public its intent to resume working-level talks with the U.S. and shared their evaluations on the matter.



It added that they also shared the view that the resumption of the nuclear negotiations is essential in making progress toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, and that they agreed to work toward achieving these goals.



Luo accompanied Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he paid a visit to Pyongyang earlier this month.