S. Korea's Consumer Price Growth Lower Than Other Major Countries

South Korea’s growth in consumer prices is lower than in other major advanced nations and emerging economies.According to data by the Bank for International Settlements on Saturday, the average growth rate in consumer prices recorded one-point-nine percent in the month of June for 51 countries excluding Argentina and Turkey where economic conditions are currently volatile. But inflation in the same month in South Korea was much lower at zero-point-seven percent.The figure in most key developed nations among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) all exceeded one percent including two percent in the UK and Canada and one-point-six in the U.S., Germany and Australia.In the OECD, only four countries - Greece, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland - had lower inflation than Korea.