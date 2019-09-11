VANK to Foster Korea PR Ambassadors in ASEAN Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group that calls itself a cyber diplomatic mission on Saturday announced plans to foster civic ambassadors who will promote South Korea in the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).In its first move, the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea or VANK visited Indonesia last week and named 730 people as Korea PR ambassadors.They include Korean students in the country, Indonesian university students and teachers at Korean language schools.VANK will appoint more such ambassadors in all of the ten Southeast Asian nations that include the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Brunei.The envoys will serve to correct inaccurate Korean history described in their countries' school textbooks, encyclopedias and world maps.