Environment Minister Criticizes Ex-Japanese Counterpart over Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae has criticized comments by his former Japanese counterpart regarding Tokyo's possible discharge of radioactive water into the ocean.Writing on social media on Friday, Cho said he read a media report citing Japan's former Environment Minister Yoshiaki Harada's remark that there is no other option than to discharge the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean so that it can be diluted.Cho said he couldn't believe the comment came from the environment chief who should be the first person to protect the environment and that it was a complete disregard of the international community's concern.The minister said the Seoul government has asked Japan to share information on how it has been disposing of the tainted water but Tokyo continues to evade a response.Cho said Japan must act as a responsible member of the international community and transparently share related information and consult with neighboring countries.He said discharge of the contaminated water does not affect Japan alone but can have adverse, complex effects on a wider region including South Korea, China and Russia over the long term.