Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Sports

Son Heung-min Shines with Double

Write: 2019-09-15 12:39:03Update: 2019-09-15 13:55:38

Son Heung-min Shines with Double

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored his first and second goal of the season on Saturday.

In a match against Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Son scored two goals, helping his team secure a 4-0 victory.

Son scored his first goal of the season in the tenth minute and added another with a left-foot volley in the 23rd minute.

The double was Son's first and second English Premier League goals of the 2019-2020 season, which opened last month.

Football statistics website Whoscored.com gave nine-point-four points for his outstanding performance. 
List

Editor's Pick