Son Heung-min Shines with Double

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored his first and second goal of the season on Saturday.In a match against Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Son scored two goals, helping his team secure a 4-0 victory.Son scored his first goal of the season in the tenth minute and added another with a left-foot volley in the 23rd minute.The double was Son's first and second English Premier League goals of the 2019-2020 season, which opened last month.Football statistics website Whoscored.com gave nine-point-four points for his outstanding performance.