S. Koreans' Tax Burden to Reach 7.5 Mln Won per Person Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans' tax burden is expected to reach nearly seven-and-a-half million won per person next year.According to the Finance Ministry's national fiscal management plan for the period of 2019 to 2023, the government's national tax income is expected to reach 292 trillion won and the local tax income will hit 96-point-three trillion won next year.If the combined tax revenue is divided by 51-point-78 million, the estimated population for next year, South Koreans' tax burden per person is estimated at seven-point-49 million won, up 98-thousand-won from this year.The figure is expected to rise to seven-point-eight million won in 2021, eight-point-16 million in 2022 and eight-point-53 million in 2023.