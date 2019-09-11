Ryu Hyun-jin Throws Seven Scoreless Innings

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers showed a strong performance with seven scoreless innings in a match against the hometown New York Mets.The left-hander shut down the Mets over seven innings at Citi Field in New York City on Saturday, giving up just two hits while striking out six without a walk. His team, however, lost the game 0-3.It was Ryu's first scoreless start since he twirled seven shutout frames against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 11.With the solid performance after struggling in his recent four games, Ryu lowered his ERA from two-point-45 to two-point-35, currently the best ERA in Major League Baseball.