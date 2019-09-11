Prosecution Requests Arrest Warrant for Justice Minister's Cousin

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Monday requested an arrest warrant for a cousin of Justice Minister Cho Kuk on charges linked to a suspicious private equity fund investment.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sought a warrant for the first cousin once removed, also surnamed Cho, on charges of embezzlement, violations of the capital market law and abetting evidence destruction.After detaining the cousin on Saturday, the prosecution reportedly questioned him on how Cho's family came to invest one-point-four billion won in a fund managed by Co-Link Private Equity, which the cousin is suspected of owning.The private equity fund invested most of the Cho family money it had received in a local streetlamp switch maker and retrieved most of the investment later.The switch maker saw a sudden increase in sales after it won bids for state-run projects, raising suspicions that Cho used his influence as a presidential secretary to secure contracts awarded to the company.Prosecutors are said to have looked into the money flow of the fund as well as possible involvement by Cho's wife, Chung Kyung-shim.They also summoned Chung's brother on Sunday for questioning on his family's investment in the equity fund and purchase of shares of Co-Link at high prices.The prosecution is expected to summon Chung as well this week for questioning.The arrest warrant request for Cho's cousin is expected to be decided on as soon as Monday evening.