Top Office: Data Show Clear Signs of Job Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says recent data show clear signs of improvement in the country's job market and that the number of new jobs created this year may exceed 200-thousand.Senior Presidential Secretary for Job Creation Hwang Deok-soon delivered the assessment in a Sunday briefing, adding that the employment rate reached 67 percent last month, the highest figure for any August.Hwang also noted that the unemployment rate dropped to a six-year low of three percent and was the lowest figure for any August.The secretary said that the government had expected monthly on-year new jobs to be around 150-thousand on average this year, but recent trends raise expectations that the figure could rise to the mid-200-thousand range.The secretary also stressed the need to push for corporate restructuring at the earliest possible phase to minimize future potential job losses.He added the government plans to roll out preemptive measures to help cushion the negative impact from the inevitable restructuring of some troubled businesses.