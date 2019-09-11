Trump Authorizes Release of Oil from US Strategic Reserve

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has greenlit the release of oil from the U.S.’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve following attacks on major oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia.Trump tweeted that based on the attacks, which may have an impact on oil prices, he has authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if needed.He added that the amount of oil released would be “sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied.”Trump also said he had asked agencies to "expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other states."The move comes one day after a drone attack hit the Saudi oil facilities, prompting the world's largest oil exporter to cut its oil production by half.