S. Korea to Seek Int'l Cooperation at IAEA on Fukushima Wastewater Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of South Korean officials left for Austria on Sunday to attend the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).The delegation, led by First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Mun Mi-ock, will attend the IAEA General Conference from Monday to Friday in Vienna.During the meeting, the Seoul officials will seek international cooperation to respond to a possible move by Japan to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster site into the Pacific Ocean.Ahead of the departure, Mun told reporters that South Korea will raise the issue but that it is a matter that requires attention and joint efforts from the international community.The vice minister will deliver a keynote speech on Monday, presenting a proposed global response to the matter. The Korean delegation also plans to highlight the importance of the IAEA's role in addressing the nuclear wastewater issue.