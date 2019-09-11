Top Office Says Now Is Time for 'Selection and Concentration' on Possibility of Moon-Abe Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says now is the time for "selection and concentration" when asked about the possibility of a South Korea-Japan summit taking place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that will open later this week.A senior top office official made the remark on Sunday to reporters, adding that the government will prepare for President Moon Jae-in’s participation at the UN meeting according to a select agenda and would not aim to address all pending issues.The official’s remarks suggest that the main purpose of the president’s attendance may be his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and that focus will be placed on that meeting given that it was organized after much effort.On what Moon and Trump could talk about, the official said he is not at liberty to say given that the two countries are still coordinating details.Moon will depart this upcoming Sunday for a four-day stay in New York, where the 74th session of the UN General Assembly is set to begin Tuesday.