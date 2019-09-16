Govt. to Examine Oil Supply Following Saudi Arabia Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will hold an emergency meeting to examine the supply of crude oil following drone attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia last week.According to an official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, an emergency meeting is scheduled for Monday afternoon to examine the nation's oil supply and various related measures.The official said that South Korean oil companies were not directly affected by the attacks, as the ports where they receive Saudi oil are some distance away from where the attacks occurred.The official said that the government is currently monitoring the overall situation, adding that global oil prices seem to be stabilizing following a sharp surge immediately after the attack.Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, is encountering production disruptions as two of its key facilities were damaged by drone attacks on Saturday.Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the attacks.South Korea condemned the attacks in a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, saying it undermines regional stability and energy security around the world.