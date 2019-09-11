Goseong DMZ Peace Trail Draws More than 10,000 Visitors

Photo : KBS News

Over ten-thousand visitors have walked the Goseong section of the DMZ Peace Trail, a trio of public hiking trails adjacent to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone.The towns of Goseong, Cheorwon and Paju host sections of the trail. The Goseong section was the first to open, having launched at the end of April.The two-point-seven kilometer-trail has emerged as a hot travel destination as visitors can enjoy spectacular views of the East Sea and the DMZ.Owing to the trail’s popularity, related projects are picking up speed.Facilities within the civilian control line, including a briefing room inside Mount Geumgang Observatory, will be renovated for the convenience of tourists.The government is also mulling changing the method of operations for the trail to allow more visitors to walk it. Currently, the government operates two courses on the trail, twice a day, excluding Mondays.