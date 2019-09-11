Seoul Voices Concern over Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

South Korea has expressed concern over drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, calling them a "serious threat" to the global energy infrastructure.
The remarks came from a Foreign Ministry statement read by a spokesperson Monday, who added that Seoul condemns any and all such acts.
The ministry said it will observe any announcements coming from the Saudi government or the state-owned oil giant, Saudi Aramco, related to the drone attacks.
Saudi Arabia has cut oil and gas production following the attacks Saturday on two major oil facilities run by Saudi Aramco: the Abqaiq oil processing facility and the Khurais oil field.
The Iran-aligned Houthi rebel group in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Washington has said it blames Iran as the main perpetrator.