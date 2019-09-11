Seoul Voices Concern over Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed concern over drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, calling them a "serious threat" to the global energy infrastructure.The remarks came from a Foreign Ministry statement read by a spokesperson Monday, who added that Seoul condemns any and all such acts.The ministry said it will observe any announcements coming from the Saudi government or the state-owned oil giant, Saudi Aramco, related to the drone attacks.Saudi Arabia has cut oil and gas production following the attacks Saturday on two major oil facilities run by Saudi Aramco: the Abqaiq oil processing facility and the Khurais oil field.The Iran-aligned Houthi rebel group in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Washington has said it blames Iran as the main perpetrator.