Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.64%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 13-point-02 points, or point-64 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-62-point-22.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eight-point-22 points, or one-point-30 percent, to close at 638-point-59 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-183-point-one won.