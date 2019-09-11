Moon: S. Korean Economy Headed in Right Direction

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the South Korean economy was headed in the right direction and vowed to push forward with the government's economic policies.Chairing a weekly meeting with senior aides, the president also noted a recent improvement in employment and household income indicators.Attributing the improved figures to his administration’s economic policies, Moon appears to have expressed an intent to continue with his signature income-led growth strategy as well as an expansionary fiscal policy.Moon said that his administration's prioritization of job creation over the last two years has clearly improved the employment market, both in terms of quantity and quality.According to August job figures, the number of employed individuals rose by more than 450-thousand year-on-year.Last month also recorded an all-time high employment rate and a record low unemployment rate for the month of August since related data began to be compiled.