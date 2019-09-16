Moon: S. Korea to Fully Support US-N. Korea Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said he will offer South Korea's full support for U.S.-North Korea dialogue when he meets President Donald Trump next week.Chairing a meeting of his top aides on Monday, Moon said the summit talks with President Trump will also be an opportunity to gather wisdom and candidly discuss ways to further advance Seoul-Washington relations in a future-oriented manner based on the firm bilateral alliance.Moon will visit New York from September 22nd to the 26th to attend the UN General Assembly where he will give a keynote speech. He will also hold talks with Trump on the sidelines.The meeting comes as nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea may resume in the near future.