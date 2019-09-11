Opening Events of Regular Parliamentary Session Postponed

Photo : YONHAP News

This month’s regular National Assembly session is getting off to a slow start as opposition parties are refusing to hold opening events set to kick off this week over some contentious issues, including the recent appointment of Justice Minister Cho Kuk.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party met on Monday to discuss whether they will go ahead with the scheduled parliamentary events from Tuesday as they previously agreed to, but failed to find common ground.On September second, the three leaders had agreed to hold parliamentary speeches by party representatives from September 17 to 19, followed by the interpellation session between September 23 to 26.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won told reporters that they agreed to not hold any events at least this week due to differences on whether it is right for Justice Minister Cho Kuk to attend parliamentary speeches as a Cabinet member, calling him a criminal suspect. Cho’s family members, including his wife, are implicated in allegations of impropriety and corruption.