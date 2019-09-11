Opposition Leader Hwang Kyo-ahn Shaves Head Calling for the Dismissal of Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea party, Hwang Kyo-ahn shaved his head in front of the presidential office on Monday afternoon, calling on President Moon Jae-in to fire Justice Minister Cho Kuk.The opposition leader said the Moon Jae-in administration's violation of the constitution has reached an unbearable stage and that he is standing up to protest the regime as a citizen. He warned the government to stop going against the people's will and urged the justice minister to step down and face investigation by prosecutors.Hwang followed suit after Rep. Park In-sook of the LKP had her head shaved Tuesday. Rep. Lee Un-ju, an independent lawmaker, did the same thing last week.President Moon Jae-in sent his senior secretary for political affairs, Kang Gi-jung, to deliver a message of "concern and worry" over Hwang's move.According to the spokesperson of the presidential office, Kang asked Hwang to reconsider the decision. In response, the LKP leader stressed that Moon should sack Cho