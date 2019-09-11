S. Korea Confirms First Case of African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Tuesday reported its first confirmed case of African swine fever(ASF) at a farm in Gyeonggi Province near the heavily fortified border with North Korea.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that the first case was confirmed at 6:30 a.m. at a pig farm in Paju, northwest of Seoul.The revelation comes after months of quarantine efforts to prevent ASF from spreading south of the demilitarized zone after the first case of the deadly animal disease was reported in North Korea in May.Other Asian countries, including China, Vietnam and Myanmar have also reported outbreaks of ASF.African swine fever, also called "pig plague," does not harm humans but is lethal to domestic and wild pig species. There are no vaccines or known cures for the disease.