S. Korea to Develop Laser Weapon System to Neutralize Drone Attacks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will launch a project to develop anti-aircraft laser weapons to neutralize drones used to conduct terrorist attacks as well as unannounced reconnaissance.The state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) revealed on Tuesday details of the new weapon system, which will fire laser beams created from optical fibers to neutralize a target.The system is capable of precisely striking drones and multicopters at close range.The state agency said the system is invisible, noise-free and operated by electricity, only costing two-thousand won per strike.Based on related technologies developed by the state-run Agency for Defense Development, DAPA plans to inject 88 billion won to complete the laser weapons system by 2023.The announcement comes days after key Saudi Arabian oil facilities were suspended due to fires from drone attacks claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen.