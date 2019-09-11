Seoul City Government to Host First K-Pop Festival Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul will host its first K-pop festival next week as part of a multi-year plan to make the South Korean capital a global music hub.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Tuesday that the First Seoul Music Festival(SMUF) will take place from September 28 to October sixth at Gwanghwamun Plaza in the heart of the city.The festival will feature dance, indie, hip-hop and ballad artists, as well as singers of a Korean music genre called “trot.” These and other performances on October first will be broadcast live in 20 countries throughout Asia.The final list of performers will be announced next Thursday on the official SMUF website, www.seoulmusicfestival.com.Tickets are free but will need to be reserved online for some performances. Reservations can be made beginning at noon on Wednesday.Earlier this week, Seoul city announced it would invest 481-point-eight billion won over the next five years to nurture the local music industry, increase musical exchanges with cities around the world and expand musical programs for Seoul residents.