[Full Text] Vice Science Minister Mun Mi-ock's Speech at 63rd IAEA Conference

63rd IAEA General Conference◦ Date : Sept. 16-20, 2019◦ Venue : IAEA Headquarters, Vienna, AustriaKeynote Speech by First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Mun Mi-ockMinistry of Science and ICT【 Opening Remarks 】I would like to congratulateMadam Presidenton her election to serve as presidentat the 63rd General Conference of the IAEA.I also offer sincere greetingsto Acting Director GeneralCornel FERUTA.and distinguished delegates.And on behalf of the government ofthe Republic of KoreaI extend deep condolenceson the passing away of the late Director General, Yukiya AMANO.【 Fukushima NPP Contaminated Water 】Madam President,Article three of the IAEA Statute statesthat the Agency is authorizedto establish or adopt standards of safetyfor protection of healthand minimization of dangerto life and propertyin order to keep the objective of the IAEA.In accordance with this function, the IAEA,in cooperation with Japan,after the Fukushima accident,invested extensive effortsin safety managementespecially by implementingthe Vienna Declaration.The Korean governmenthighly appreciates these efforts.However, issues concerningthe disposal of Fukushima contaminated water still remain unanswered,escalating fear and anxietythroughout the world.In the meantime,high-level Japanese government officials recently started to statethat marine discharges are inevitableas a way to deal withFukushima contaminated water.In case when it is discharged into ocean,management of Fukushima contaminated wateris no longer Japan's domestic problembut a grave international issuethat can affectthe whole global marine environment.As the IAEA has been playingan active role, in cooperation with Japan,in dealing with the Fukushima accident,the same approach is needed forthe disposal of Fukushima contaminated water.It is necessary to carry outon-site investigations on the current status of the Fukushima plantsand its contaminated water,as well as the impact on ecological systemin objective and scientific ways.Based on the findings,it is important to set upstandards and methods for the disposal of Fukushima contaminated water.This adheres to IAEA's radiation protection principles of justification and optimization.They must not burden the future generationand be deemed safeby the international community.What we need the mostis that Japan should take substantive and transparent measures and actions.This should be done for health, safetyand environment protection.【 Denuclearization of North Korea and Safety Measures 】Madam President,Korea fully supportsthe IAEA's objective of ensuringthat nuclear power is not usedfor any military purpose,and urges that this same principlebe applied to the North Korean nuclear issue.On June 30th, this year,the leaders of North Korea and the U.S.held hands while standingon the Military Demarcation Lineof the Korean Peninsula,and agreed on resuming talksbetween North Korea and the U.S.The Korean government is makinggreat efforts for complete denuclearizationand the establishment of a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.We urge that North Koreademonstrate consistent effort and will toward denuclearization.We also ask for full support for this causefrom the IAEA, member statesand the international community.【 Safety / Decommissioning 】Madam President,To maximize safety for nuclear power plants that will be operatedfor more than sixty years in Korea,we established comprehensive planto strengthen nuclear safety standardsand take the lead in carrying outthe IAEA's Vienna Declaration.Korea also promotesnuclear safety innovation projectsutilizing ICT technologies like big data,networking and artificial intelligence.In response to the rising demandfor nuclear decommissioning,we plan to actively acquire and develop related technologies.We hope to seek close cooperationin this endeavorwith the IAEA and member states.【 Korea's contribution to international society 】Madam President,Korea's Advanced Power Reactor 1400has international recognitionby earning certificationfrom the European Utility Requirements (EUR),followed by the US NRC's Design Certification.We successfully completedthe Pre-Project Engineering for SMARTin partnership with Saudi Arabiaand commercialization comes closer at hand.Korea is dedicatedto sharing our technologyin reactor design, construction and managementas well as our successful experiencesin commercialization.Madam President,We make extrabudgetary contributionsto the IAEA's Peaceful Uses Initiative (PUI)to help fund various cooperative projectsincluding ReNuAL Plus and PACT.*ReNuAL : the Renovtion of the Nuclear Applications Laboratories**PACT : the Program of Action for Cancer TherapyIn addition,our research reactor, HANARO,designated this yearas an International Centreon Research Reactors (ICERR),and a new research reactor for RI supplywill greatly contribute to its utilization.【 Closing remarks 】Madam President and delegates,Our most immediate responsibilityis to ensure that nuclear energy contributes to bringing peace and prosperity to mankind with safety.For this,I ask all member statesto work together for the protectionof human lives and the environmentand for the preservationof the non-proliferation regime.Korea will also take the lead in these efforts,together with the IAEA and member states.Thank you.