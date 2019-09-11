Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

[Full Text] Vice Science Minister Mun Mi-ock's Speech at 63rd IAEA Conference

Write: 2019-09-17 10:48:52Update: 2019-09-17 15:50:24

[Full Text] Vice Science Minister Mun Mi-ock's Speech at 63rd IAEA Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

63rd IAEA General Conference 
 ◦ Date : Sept. 16-20, 2019 
 ◦ Venue : IAEA Headquarters, Vienna, Austria
            
Keynote Speech by First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Mun Mi-ock

Ministry of Science and ICT
【 Opening Remarks 】

I would like to congratulate 
Madam President 
on her election to serve as president 
at the 63rd General Conference of the IAEA. 

I also offer sincere greetings 
to Acting Director General 
Cornel FERUTA. 
and distinguished delegates.

And on behalf of the government of 
the Republic of Korea
I extend deep condolences 
on the passing away of the late Director General, Yukiya AMANO.

【 Fukushima NPP Contaminated Water 】 

Madam President,

Article three of the IAEA Statute states 
that the Agency is authorized 
to establish or adopt standards of safety 
for protection of health 
and minimization of danger 
to life and property
in order to keep the objective of the IAEA.

In accordance with this function, the IAEA, 
in cooperation with Japan,
after the Fukushima accident,
invested extensive efforts 
in safety management
especially by implementing 
the Vienna Declaration. 
The Korean government 
highly appreciates these efforts. 

However, issues concerning
the disposal of Fukushima contaminated water still remain unanswered,  
escalating fear and anxiety 
throughout the world.

In the meantime, 
high-level Japanese government officials recently started to state
that marine discharges are inevitable 
as a way to deal with 
Fukushima contaminated water.

In case when it is discharged into ocean, 
management of Fukushima contaminated water
is no longer Japan's domestic problem
but a grave international issue
that can affect 
the whole global marine environment.  

As the IAEA has been playing 
an active role, in cooperation with Japan, 
in dealing with the Fukushima accident, 
the same approach is needed for 
the disposal of Fukushima contaminated water.  

It is necessary to carry out 
on-site investigations on the current status of the Fukushima plants 
and its contaminated water,  
as well as the impact on ecological system
in objective and scientific ways. 
Based on the findings, 
it is important to set up 
standards and methods for the disposal of Fukushima contaminated water. 
This adheres to IAEA's radiation protection principles of justification and optimization.

They must not burden the future generation
and be deemed safe 
by the international community.  

What we need the most
is that Japan should take substantive and transparent measures and actions. 
This should be done for health, safety
and environment protection.

【 Denuclearization of North Korea and Safety Measures 】  

Madam President,

Korea fully supports 
the IAEA's objective of ensuring 
that nuclear power is not used 
for any military purpose,
and urges that this same principle 
be applied to the North Korean nuclear issue.

On June 30th, this year,
the leaders of North Korea and the U.S.
held hands while standing 
on the Military Demarcation Line 
of the Korean Peninsula,
and agreed on resuming talks 
between North Korea and the U.S.

The Korean government is making 
great efforts for complete denuclearization 
and the establishment of a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

We urge that North Korea 
demonstrate consistent effort and will toward denuclearization.

We also ask for full support for this cause
from the IAEA, member states 
and the international community. 

【 Safety / Decommissioning 】 

Madam President,

To maximize safety for nuclear power plants that will be operated 
for more than sixty years in Korea,
we established comprehensive plan 
to strengthen nuclear safety standards
and take the lead in carrying out 
the IAEA's Vienna Declaration. 

Korea also promotes 
nuclear safety innovation projects
utilizing ICT technologies like big data, 
networking and artificial intelligence.
In response to the rising demand 
for nuclear decommissioning,
we plan to actively acquire and develop related technologies.
 
We hope to seek close cooperation 
in this endeavor 
with the IAEA and member states.

【 Korea's contribution to international society 】 

Madam President,

Korea's Advanced Power Reactor 1400 
has international recognition 
by earning certification 
from the European Utility Requirements (EUR),
followed by the US NRC's Design Certification.
 
We successfully completed  
the Pre-Project Engineering for SMART 
in partnership with Saudi Arabia 
and commercialization comes closer at hand. 

Korea is dedicated 
to sharing our technology
in reactor design, construction and management 
as well as our successful experiences 
in commercialization.
Madam President,

We make extrabudgetary contributions 
to the IAEA's Peaceful Uses Initiative (PUI) 
to help fund various cooperative projects 
including ReNuAL Plus and PACT.
*ReNuAL : the Renovtion of the Nuclear Applications Laboratories
**PACT : the Program of Action for Cancer Therapy

In addition, 
our research reactor, HANARO, 
designated this year 
as an International Centre 
on Research Reactors (ICERR),
and a new research reactor for RI supply 
will greatly contribute to its utilization. 

【 Closing remarks 】 

Madam President and delegates,

Our most immediate responsibility 
is to ensure that nuclear energy contributes to bringing peace and prosperity to mankind with safety.  
 
For this,
I ask all member states
to work together for the protection 
of human lives and the environment
and for the preservation 
of the non-proliferation regime.

Korea will also take the lead in these efforts, 
together with the IAEA and member states.

Thank you.
List

Editor's Pick