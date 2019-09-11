Economy
KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.01%
Write: 2019-09-17 15:50:22 / Update: 2019-09-17 15:55:40
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up point-11 points, or point-01 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-62-point-33.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-69 points, or point-89 percent, to close at 644-point-28 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-190-point-seven won.
