KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.01%

Write: 2019-09-17 15:50:22Update: 2019-09-17 15:55:40

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up point-11 points, or point-01 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-62-point-33.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-69 points, or point-89 percent, to close at 644-point-28 points.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-190-point-seven won.
