Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.01%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up point-11 points, or point-01 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-62-point-33.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-69 points, or point-89 percent, to close at 644-point-28 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-190-point-seven won.